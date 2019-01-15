› Home ›
Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:58am
WASHINGTON (AP) — In Rochester, New York, a maker of furnaces for semiconductor and solar companies is moving its research and development to China to dodge President Donald Trump’s import taxes — a move that threatens a handful of its 26 U.S. jobs.
In California’s San Joaquin Valley, the CEO of a company that makes precision parts for the biomedical and chip making fields jokes bitterly that he’s running “a nonprofit” and might have to cut jobs.
