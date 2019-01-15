  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:58am
in

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Rochester, New York, a maker of furnaces for semiconductor and solar companies is moving its research and development to China to dodge President Donald Trump’s import taxes — a move that threatens a handful of its 26 U.S. jobs.

In California’s San Joaquin Valley, the CEO of a company that makes precision parts for the biomedical and chip making fields jokes bitterly that he’s running “a nonprofit” and might have to cut jobs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share