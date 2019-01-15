› Home ›
U.S. aviation system is starting to show strains from shutdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:56am
in
By The Associated Press
The partial government shutdown is starting to strain the national aviation system, with unpaid security screeners staying home, air-traffic controllers suing the government and safety inspectors off the job.
Miami International Airport is providing the most visible evidence yet that the shutdown is at least making air travel less convenient.
