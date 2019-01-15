› Home ›
Poverty Point heritage site to host earth oven demonstration
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:54am
Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a prehistoric cooking demonstration featuring the earth oven method of cooking at 11 a.m. Jan. 26.
The program offers a unique look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people used earthen cooking balls to cook their food using specially dug pits using the materials that would have been available to the local inhabitants over 3,000 years ago.
Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC.
