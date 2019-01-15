  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:53am
Submitted photo

4 Paws Rescue would like to feature Sweat Pea, a 2 1/2-year old spayed female American stafford mix. Sweat Pea is blind in one eye but loves all animals and is very good with people of all ages. She snorts a bit when she greets people because she is so happy!

4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at
251-3647. Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

