Home
NELA Master Gardeners seminar, seed swap set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:52am
in
Leader News Service
The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners will present the ninth annual January Gardening Seminar and Seed Swap.
The seminar is in conjunction with the Ag Expo and will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the West Monroe Convention Center.
The seminar, themed “Seeds of the Past for the Future,” includes presentations from Larry Stephenson and Allen Owings, and will feature John Coykendall as keynote speaker.
Guests are invited to meet and mingle with the speakers.
Door prizes and a grand prize giveaway will be drawn.
