  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

DEAR ABBY

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:51am
in
Wife gets the silent treatment without knowing the reason why
Abigail Van Buren
news single (Abby).jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 20 years. Once in a while, he’ll stop being affectionate and ceases talking to me.
Obviously, he is upset. He holds it together for our children, but I get the serious cold shoulder.
He won’t tell me why he is unhappy. He simply expects me to give him “space.” This is difficult because I assume it’s something I have done, and I want to make it right.
After several days, he’ll start coming around and talking to me again, and he expects me to jump right back into our usual behavior. But by this time I feel abandoned and resentful.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share