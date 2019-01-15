› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:51am
Wife gets the silent treatment without knowing the reason why
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 20 years. Once in a while, he’ll stop being affectionate and ceases talking to me.
Obviously, he is upset. He holds it together for our children, but I get the serious cold shoulder.
He won’t tell me why he is unhappy. He simply expects me to give him “space.” This is difficult because I assume it’s something I have done, and I want to make it right.
After several days, he’ll start coming around and talking to me again, and he expects me to jump right back into our usual behavior. But by this time I feel abandoned and resentful.
