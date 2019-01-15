› Home ›
Allow people to cope with suicide in their own way
Grace Tirado
Through the years I have had several very good friends commit suicide. I knew that it wasn’t “my fault,” but you still wonder if there was anything you could have done. It’s a natural reaction.
In the best-selling book, “Girl, Wash Your Face,” Rachel Hollis talks about how she felt when her brother committed suicide.
Paraphrasing, “There was a time when, with my future stretched out in front of me, all I could see was fear and loss.
