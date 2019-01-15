  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

1950s parenting ideas still work today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:47am
in
John Rosemond
Rosemond, John.jpg

A Wisconsin pediatrician wants his newspaper to eject my column, giving as one of his complaints that I hew “to the idea that the world of the 1950s was the be-all and end-all of parenting/childrearing, and that if we were to return to that era with the good-old practices of our grandparents, our children would reap the benefits.” The good doctor then claims that my traditionalist point of view is not supported by evidence.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share