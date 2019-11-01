  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech announces football slate

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:20pm
2019 schedule features 12 games with six at home
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz (wearing headset) will watch his Bulldogs open the regular season at Texas on Aug. 31 before playing their home opener against Grambling State on Sept. 7.

Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2019 football schedule on Thursday, which completes Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate for next fall.

The 14-team alignment for the 2019 season will once again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league opponents. The conference schedule is based on two seven-team divisions, with institutions playing all six teams within the division and two of the teams in the other division.

