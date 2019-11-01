› Home ›
Tech announces football slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:20pm
in
2019 schedule features 12 games with six at home
Leader Sports Service
Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2019 football schedule on Thursday, which completes Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate for next fall.
The 14-team alignment for the 2019 season will once again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league opponents. The conference schedule is based on two seven-team divisions, with institutions playing all six teams within the division and two of the teams in the other division.
