› Home ›
J.R. Richard stood tall (6-9) in MLB history
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:18pm
in
O. K. Davis
James Rodney Richard stood tall on and off the baseball mound.
The 6’9” righthander whose fastball turned baseballs into heat-seeking missiles fanned 1,493 batters and was a two-time National League strikeout leader.
A NL earned run champion in 1979, Richard had a 107-71 lifetime record and 3.15 earned run average during a shortened career that was destined for even more record wrecking achievements.
And more than 30 years after his playing days were over, J.R.is still being remembered and honored.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos