Dunkin’ Dogs down Blazers, 64-53
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:17pm
T. Scott Boatright
No matter how a team starts, winning in athletics is all about the finish.
Louisiana Tech finished strong Thursday night as the Bulldogs evened their Conference USA record at 2-2 with a 64-53 win over Alabama Birmingham at the Thomas Assembly Center.
After suffering two close losses last week in large part due to lack of execution late in games, the Bulldogs (12-5 overall) used a 15-4 run in the final five minutes, connecting on six of their last seven attempted field goals to help remain undefeated at home this season with a perfect 9-0 mark.
