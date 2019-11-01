› Home ›
Lincoln Prep remains unbeaten in 1-1A
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:12pm
in
Lincoln Prep’s Eric Rhone (20) prepares to fire a shot Thursday night during the Panthers 63-48 home win over Plain Dealing. Chanse Robinson led the Panthers with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists and one blocked shot while Dmitry Payne added 13 points and five rebounds and Treun Ford chipped in with 11 points, six steals and five rebounds. Lincoln Prep is now 15-5 overall and 5-0 in District 1-1A.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos