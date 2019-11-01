  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Davis parlayed Saints deal into career year, playoff debut

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:11pm
in

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Demario Davis reflected on his decision to sign with New Orleans last offseason, the reasons the linebacker listed had little to do with the style of defense the Saints played or even the role the club envisioned for him.

Mainly, he said, it was the opportunity to play on the same team as Drew Brees — who Davis sees as the game’s greatest quarterback — and the likelihood of experiencing the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year career.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share