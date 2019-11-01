› Home ›
Jets make it official, hire former Dolphins coach Adam Gase
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:09pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets officially have Adam Gase in place.
The team announced the hiring of the former Miami Dolphins coach as their head coach Friday after coming to an agreement on Wednesday night.
Gase will be formally introduced as the Jets’ coach at a news conference Monday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. The 40-year-old Gase was 23-26 in three years with Miami, including a playoff game in the 2016 season, before being fired last week.
