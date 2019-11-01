› Home ›
Halley, Turner to vie for House seat
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:05pm
Nancy Bergeron
The Feb. 23 special election to fill the vacant District 12 state House of Representatives seat will be between Jake Halley, of Farmerville, and Chris Turner, of Ruston.
The qualifying period for the race ended Friday afternoon.
Halley and Turner, both Republicans, are vying for the job that opened last fall when former Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, resigned to become deputy secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Turner is former store director of Ruston’s Super 1 Foods; he owns the Medicine Shoppe, a pharmacy located in Oak Grove.
