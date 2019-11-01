  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
La. Supreme Court refuses to hear local lawsuit

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 7:03pm
Action ends former parish fire Chief Dennis Ford’s case
Nancy Bergeron
The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to hear former parish fire Chief Dennis Ford’s application for review of a lower court ruling that effectively denied him comp time and post-retirement health insurance coverage stemming from his 10 years as head of the Lincoln Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.

The high court’s action, taken Jan. 8, means the case is over.

“We’ve able to put negativity behind us and move forward,” fire district Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Aillet said Friday.

