› Home ›
State blood bank caught in crisis federal shutdown crisis
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 9:03am
in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The partial federal government shutdown is causing problems for a New Orleans blood bank that serves more than two dozen hospitals in Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
The Blood Center had to cancel two recent drives at or near federal government agencies because employees who normally would have donated blood have been furloughed, center spokesman Paul Adams said Tuesday.
He said the cancellations come during a month when blood donations are historically low.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos