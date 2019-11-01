  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

State blood bank caught in crisis federal shutdown crisis

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 9:03am
in

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The partial federal government shutdown is causing problems for a New Orleans blood bank that serves more than two dozen hospitals in Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The Blood Center had to cancel two recent drives at or near federal government agencies because employees who normally would have donated blood have been furloughed, center spokesman Paul Adams said Tuesday.

He said the cancellations come during a month when blood donations are historically low.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share