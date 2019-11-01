› Home ›
NCLAC hosts annual awards, party
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:56am
Jessica Slaughter
We are so pleased with the attendance at our Annual Members’ Meeting and Holiday Party that was held on Tuesday.
With about 70 members and guests present, we enjoyed the company of our fellow arts supporters in the lovely Ruston Artisans’ Venue.
Thanks to Judi Null and Todd Maggio for allowing us to hold our meeting in their event space.
