We can’t afford to be passive about politics
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:53am
Starla Gatson
I don’t spend much time speaking about politics. In fact, I generally make an effort to stay as far away from controversial topics as possible.
All the political conversations I have ever engaged in have turned into heated arguments much too quickly, and by the end of these very loud discussions, no one’s mind has changed at all. In fact, in all my experiences, people clung to their own views more tightly and rejected the other side’s stances more stubbornly. What begins as a calm conversation turns to a passion-driven debate with no winner in a matter of minutes.
