Some folks are always going to get wet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:51am
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
Next month marks five years in this chair.
Even though I spend many more than 40 hours a week doing this, I’m still an interloper in the eyes of some because my pillow is 35.2 miles east of my desk. I don’t live here and don’t pay property taxes here, two things that in more than a few folks’ minds mean my opinion doesn’t count for squat. I can appreciate and even accept that. While I may not have that type of investment, I do have a bit of skin in the game. If the parish and its people don’t prosper, neither does the newspaper.
