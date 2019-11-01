› Home ›
Timely grant appreciated
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:49am
in
Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day as noted in a story on the front page of today’s Daily Leader about Ruston’s Freedom 13 Ministries.
On Wednesday, the state received helpful news as Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana has been awarded a $1.2 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime to improve outcomes for child victims of human trafficking.
