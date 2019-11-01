› Home ›
Ellis to be inducted into LABC Hall of Fame
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:48am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Honors are nothing new for former Grambling State baseball coach Wilbert Ellis.
Ellis will get more hardware to add to his trophy case on Friday as he will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremonies will be held at noon Saturday at Embassy Suites in Baton Rouge.
Ellis’s ties with Grambling State University have been long and strong, as the 1959 physical education graduate played baseball there before becoming assistant coach and then the second head coach in program history.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos