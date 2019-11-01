  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Shreveport police officer fatally shot while leaving for work

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:42am
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A recently graduated Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot as she was leaving for work on the night shift.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says Officer Chateri Payne had graduated from the police academy Nov. 16 and was shot outside a home Wednesday night. He couldn’t provide her age or say whether the home was hers.

Raymond says a child was at the residence, but he doesn’t know what, if anything, the child saw.

