› Home ›
Administration: Government shutdown won’t delay tax refunds
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:46am
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers who are owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the government shutdown that has closed many federal agencies, a Trump administration official said as concern mounted over the risk that the payments could be delayed.
The acting director of the White House budget office, Russell Vought, said customary rules will be changed to make the payments possible. He told reporters that an “indefinite appropriation” was available for the refunds, which would go out as normal.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos