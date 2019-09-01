  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Administration: Government shutdown won’t delay tax refunds

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:46am
in

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers who are owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the government shutdown that has closed many federal agencies, a Trump administration official said as concern mounted over the risk that the payments could be delayed.

The acting director of the White House budget office, Russell Vought, said customary rules will be changed to make the payments possible. He told reporters that an “indefinite appropriation” was available for the refunds, which would go out as normal.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share