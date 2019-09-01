  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Orange Crush flushes Tide

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:44am
in
Clemson stuns Alabama in blowout win
sports2.jpg

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dabo Swinney kissed the championship trophy and proclaimed this Clemson team the greatest of all time.

He’s got a case.

With stunning ease — and a freshman quarterback — Clemson toppled college football’s greatest dynasty again to become the first perfect playoff champion.

Trevor Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns and the second-ranked Tigers beat No. 1 Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share