Better be ready for more ’Bama vs. Clemson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:42am
T. Scott Boatright
If you’re not ready, just be warned — there’s more in store.
Those of you who are tired of watching Alabama vs. Clemson for the FBS National Championship are out of luck. Like unstoppable Terminators — they’ll be back.
For those who claimed to be weary of Alabama’s dominance, Clemson’s blowout win over “the best college team ever” Monday night will serve as a defibrillator to the heart of college football. All is alive and well in the FBS.
