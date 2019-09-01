› Home ›
G-Men fall in OT at Alabama A&M
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:39am
Leader Sports Service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ivy Smith, Jr. scored 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night, 65-60 in overtime to Alabama A&M at the T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.
Grambling State (6-9 overall, 0-2 SWAC) led 33-27 at the half and the two teams were tied at 52 at the end of regulation. Alabama A&M outscored Grambling State, 13-8, in the extra period to pick up the win.
