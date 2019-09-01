  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men fall in OT at Alabama A&M

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports3.jpg
Leader file photo - Ivy Smith, Jr. (with ball) totaled 27 points Monday night in Grambling’s 65-60 overtime loss at Alabama A&M.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ivy Smith, Jr. scored 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night, 65-60 in overtime to Alabama A&M at the T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.

Grambling State (6-9 overall, 0-2 SWAC) led 33-27 at the half and the two teams were tied at 52 at the end of regulation. Alabama A&M outscored Grambling State, 13-8, in the extra period to pick up the win.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share