Lady Tigers beat Bulldogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:37am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling State’s Justice Coleman totaled 12 points in the Lady Tigers’ win at Alabama A&M on Monday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shakyla Hill scored 24 points and Justice Coleman added 12 as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team ended its 12-game road trip with a pair of victories, defeating Alabama A&M, 63-51, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.

Hill, who posted her 25th career double-double, pulled down 10 rebounds while adding six assists and a pair of steals for GSU (5-9, 2-0 SWAC).

