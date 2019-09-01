  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

‘A Peach in Time’ selected as theme for 2019 Peach Festival

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:34am
in
Leader News Service

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has been presented the Top 20 Events Award from the Southeast Tourism Society in recognition of the Louisiana Peach Festival.

The Louisiana Peach Festival is the largest and longest running event held in Ruston.

The Peach Festival is a huge economic driver for Ruston Lincoln Parish, producing an economic impact of $2.37 million to the community and providing the area with thousands of visitors.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share