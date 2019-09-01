› Home ›
‘A Peach in Time’ selected as theme for 2019 Peach Festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:34am
Leader News Service
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has been presented the Top 20 Events Award from the Southeast Tourism Society in recognition of the Louisiana Peach Festival.
The Louisiana Peach Festival is the largest and longest running event held in Ruston.
The Peach Festival is a huge economic driver for Ruston Lincoln Parish, producing an economic impact of $2.37 million to the community and providing the area with thousands of visitors.
