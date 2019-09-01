› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Wed, 01/09/2019
Wife returns home to find extra lingerie in her bed
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 31 years. We have four lovely children and seven grandchildren.
I went to visit a friend out of state for a week. After I returned home, I went to make our bed. When I pulled back the sheets, I found a pair of lacy underwear that is absolutely not mine. I want to confront my husband, but what if I’m wrong? I wonder if there’s a logical explanation or it belongs to one of my children who no longer live in the house.
Abby, I love my husband, but I cannot tolerate betrayal like this. What should I do?
ON PINS AND
NEEDLES
