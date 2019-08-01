› Home ›
Arson suspected in blaze
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:47am
in
Maryland man jailed for Ruston motel fire
Nancy Bergeron
A Maryland man remained in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Monday charged with setting fire to a Ruston motel in which he was staying.
Bruce Edward Phillips, 42, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Phillips faces one count of aggravated arson in connection with the fire that damaged four rooms at the Relax Inn, located at 1300 North Trenton St. His bond was set at $250,000.
