Arson suspected in blaze

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:47am
Maryland man jailed for Ruston motel fire
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - A Relax Inn employee cleaned up debris Saturday morning that was left after a fire for which a Maryland man is facing arson charges.

A Maryland man remained in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Monday charged with setting fire to a Ruston motel in which he was staying.

Bruce Edward Phillips, 42, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Phillips faces one count of aggravated arson in connection with the fire that damaged four rooms at the Relax Inn, located at 1300 North Trenton St. His bond was set at $250,000.

