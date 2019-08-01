› Home ›
Qualifying to begin in special House race
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:43am
Nancy Bergeron
Candidate qualifying for the Feb. 23 special election to fill the year remaining in former state Rep. Rob Shadoin’s term begins Wednesday at clerk of court offices in Lincoln and Union parishes.
The sign-up ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Shadoin represented District 12, which is all of Union Parish and part of Lincoln Parish.
So far, Chris Turner, of Ruston, and Jake Halley, of Farmerville, both Republicans, are the only announced contenders for the seat. Turner is former store director of Ruston’s Super 1 Foods; he owns the Medicine Shoppe, a pharmacy located in Oak Grove.
