LPPJ to vote on park upgrades, elect officers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:42am
Caleb Daniel

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury will hold its first meeting of the year today at 7 p.m., but due to ongoing elevator repairs at the courthouse, the meeting will convene in the Dubach Room at the Lincoln Parish Library Event Center.

The jury will elect its president, vice president, and treasurer for the year, followed by a public hearing and subsequent vote on the donation of two adjudicated properties to the City of Grambling. The properties in question are located at 149 Wayside Drive and 1211 RWE Jones Drive.

