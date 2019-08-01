› Home ›
Houston wins praise for handling of girl’s drive-by shooting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:38am
HOUSTON (AP) — Activists praised Houston area law enforcement for pursuing a tip that led to the arrest of an African-American man in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old black girl, a turn in the case suggesting the attack was not a hate crime as asserted by the girl’s family and some in the community.
