La. town reels from loss of 5 children in fiery crash
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:30am
MARKSVILLE (AP) — It was supposed to be a fun, post-Christmas trip to Disney World for 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren and his friends from a church in this small Louisiana town — “clean fun” as Warren’s aunt described it. But then word came of a fiery crash on a Florida highway that killed seven people, including five children from this area traveling in a church van.
“We knew it had to be them,” said Warren’s aunt, Jacqueline Williams, sitting in the living room of her Marksville home. She’d just returned from church Sunday morning where she’d done the only thing she could: prayed.
