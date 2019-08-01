› Home ›
DEAR AUNT GRACE
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:27am
Mental health tips from Aunt Grace
Grace Tirado
Happy New Year to all! My wish is that we go into 2019 with optimism and hope.
My wish is that our families and friends are healthy and happy. My wish is for peace and love. My wish is that our government will surprise us all and get something positive accomplished. My wish is that God will shine His grace on us as we move forward.
We are blessed to be in a city where we feel safe and secure moving out and about.
