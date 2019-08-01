› Home ›
Melvin Jones Fellow awarded
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:19am
in
At a ceremony during the Ruston Lions Club Christmas celebration, Lion Wayne Harris was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow award.
The award is the highest honor recognized by the Lions Club and has only been given twice before this occasion by the Ruston Club.
Shown presenting the award left to right, Ruston Lions Dennis Coleman, Otis Gilley, Harris and local Lions Club president Alton McKnight.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos