› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:14am
in
Teen surprised to discover she is attracted to women
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: I am a 19-year-old college student (female) who needs advice regarding something I’m trying to figure out. An ex-boyfriend I’m good friends with recently introduced me to his new girlfriend, and I took a more-than-friendly liking to her at first meeting.
My feelings about her confused me at first. Then I began thinking about my past and realized I’m attracted to both men and women. I always thought I was simply curious, but now I’m sure it’s more than that.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos