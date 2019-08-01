  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:09am
Submitted photo

The 4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week is 1-and-a-half-year-old Emma. She is a mixed breed pup that is very good with other dogs and people. She is house broken, up to date on vaccines and spayed.

4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at 251-3647.

