4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/08/2019 - 11:09am
The 4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week is 1-and-a-half-year-old Emma. She is a mixed breed pup that is very good with other dogs and people. She is house broken, up to date on vaccines and spayed.
4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at 251-3647.
