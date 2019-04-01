› Home ›
Aldermen to consider enlarging district
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:44pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen will be asked Monday to set in motion a procedure to expand the economic development district that encompasses the site of the new shopping center being built on Cooktown Road.
The request is one of a number of agenda items the board will face during its first meeting of the new year. The meeting convenes at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
