School board to vote on tax election
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Parish School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether or not to call a parishwide property tax election May 4.
The board meets at 10:30 a.m. at Cypress Springs Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.
At issue are a pair of proposed property tax increases aimed at upgrading school security, providing a stand-alone Enhanced School Calendar building, expanding pre-school opportunities and giving teachers and school personnel a small raise.
