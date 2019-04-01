  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
School board to vote on tax election

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:42pm
Nancy Bergeron

The Lincoln Parish School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether or not to call a parishwide property tax election May 4.

The board meets at 10:30 a.m. at Cypress Springs Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.

At issue are a pair of proposed property tax increases aimed at upgrading school security, providing a stand-alone Enhanced School Calendar building, expanding pre-school opportunities and giving teachers and school personnel a small raise.

