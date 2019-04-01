› Home ›
Expo Center, LPDC expansions depend on weather, USDA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:41pm
in
Caleb Daniel
In 2018, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury set in motion two major expansion projects for parish facilities. Construction on both a covered warm-up arena for the North Louisiana Exhibition Center and a trustee dormitory for the Lincoln Parish Detention Center is expected to take place this year, but the exact timing is still dependent on a few variables.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos