Mean Green downs Dunkin’ Dogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:40pm
DENTON, Texas — Louisiana Tech erased a 19-point deficit at North Texas Thursday night, but the Bulldogs still came up short in their comeback bid in a 63-59 loss to the Mean Green at the Super Pit.
Tech (11-4, 1-1 Conference USA) saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end, in large part to not being able to fully overcome a tough start that saw the Bulldogs down by their largest deficit of the season.
North Texas (14-1, 2-0 C-USA) made 10 straight field goals during a stretch to quickly build a 30-11 lead with 7:22 to play in the first half.
