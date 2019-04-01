› Home ›
Isaiah Buggs will help lead Tide to title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:38pm
in
O. K. Davis
You read it here first.
Former Ruston High defensive line star Isaiah Buggs will lead Alabama in sacks and tackles for losses in Monday night’s national championship game against Clemson.
The 6-5 and 285-pound senior defensive end who played for Brad Laird in Bearcat Nation has enjoyed an outstanding final season with the Tide.
Here’s a summation of his season leading into the ESPN televised (7 p.m.) battle:
