Lady Techsters fall in C-USA opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:36pm
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech senior guard Kierra Anthony totaled 19 points Thursday night in a loss to North Texas.

A 16-0 run over a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter Thursday night allowed the Mean Green to blow open a close game as North Texas topped Louisiana Tech 65-54 Thursday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Kierra Anthony hit two free throws with 6:43 to play cut the North Texas lead to 47-45, but freshman Charlene Shepherd scored eight of the Mean Green’s 16 points over the next four minutes to send her team to its first ever win in Ruston.

