› Home ›
Lady Techsters fall in C-USA opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:36pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
A 16-0 run over a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter Thursday night allowed the Mean Green to blow open a close game as North Texas topped Louisiana Tech 65-54 Thursday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.
Kierra Anthony hit two free throws with 6:43 to play cut the North Texas lead to 47-45, but freshman Charlene Shepherd scored eight of the Mean Green’s 16 points over the next four minutes to send her team to its first ever win in Ruston.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos