Tech defensive coordinator headed to Hurricanes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:35pm
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech is searching for a new defensive coordinator after the University of Miami announced Thursday that Blake Baker will take over that same role for the Hurricanes football program.
Baker will join former Tech defensive coordinator and newly-hired Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who officially took over as head Hurricane on Wednesday.
