Ruston grocer donates holiday food items
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 2:01pm
For its Spirit of Christmas food drive, Super 1 Foods gave back to the Lincoln Parish community by donating ham and hen vouchers to Christian Community Action for distribution to low-income families. Pictured left to right are Jason Audirsch, Super 1 Foods store director; Ashley Strickland, Stephanie Matthews, CCA director; and Danielle Freeman, Super 1 Foods clerk manager.
