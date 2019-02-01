› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:59pm
This week 4 Paws Rescue is featuring Peanut. She is a spayed mixed breed weighing in at 27 pounds. Peanut is new to the facility but already plays well with other animals and humans and is very friendly.
4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at 251-3647. Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
