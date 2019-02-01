› Home ›
Learning to write realistic resolutions
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:50pm
in
Caleb Daniel
Trying to write a first column of the new year is like a minefield of triteness. Writing unironically about New Year’s resolutions is such an utterly obvious cliché that by now even writing about the inevitable failure of resolutions is also cliché.
The common next step is to write about how to stop your resolutions from failing — how to make them count. But oftentimes the focus is on the resolver as a person: what can I do to fulfill my resolutions, what about me needs to change to make this a reality, etc.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos