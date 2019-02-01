  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Shutdown: It’s time to open up

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:48pm
in

If all goes according to plan, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a stopgap strategy to reopen the partially shuttered federal government until Feb. 8.

The plan maintains the current $1.3 billion in border security funds that could be used for fencing and repairs on current barriers.

But even as the now-Democrat-controlled House seems ready to move forward, the Republican-controlled Senate does not.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said he won’t push any legislation until President Trump agrees to it.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share