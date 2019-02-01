› Home ›
Shutdown: It’s time to open up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:48pm
If all goes according to plan, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a stopgap strategy to reopen the partially shuttered federal government until Feb. 8.
The plan maintains the current $1.3 billion in border security funds that could be used for fencing and repairs on current barriers.
But even as the now-Democrat-controlled House seems ready to move forward, the Republican-controlled Senate does not.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said he won’t push any legislation until President Trump agrees to it.
